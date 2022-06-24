The Global Flower Pots and Planters Market is expected to grow by $ 388.79 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flower Pots and Planters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287414/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the flower pots and planters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of multifamily properties, increasing environmental awareness, and increasing popularity of smart gardening.

The flower pots and planters market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The flower pots and planters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Household

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of vertical gardens as one of the prime reasons driving the flower pots and planters market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for indoor plants and rising disposable income of people in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flower pots and planters market covers the following areas:

• Flower pots and planters market sizing

• Flower pots and planters market forecast

• Flower pots and planters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flower pots and planters market vendors that include Anderson Die and Manufacturing Inc., BENITO URBAN SL, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Elho BV, Garant GP, Garden City Plastics, geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Harshdeep India, Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd., Landmark Plastic Corp., Nursery Supplies Inc., Palmetto Planters LLC, Central Garden and Pet Co., Poppelmann GmbH and Co. KG, Scheurich GmbH and Co. KG, Shenzhen Fengyuan Outdoor Furniture Co. Ltd., Stefanplast Spa, T.O. Plastics, and Yorkshire Flowerpots. Also, the flower pots and planters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

