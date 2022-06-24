Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Brings Beauty and Spa Professionals Together in Las Vegas June 25-27 for Hands-on Learning, Exhibits and Networking

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) will bring beauty and spa professionals together June 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We’re excited to offer the beauty and spa community two co-located events where they can interact with quality beauty and spa products, learn from industry thought leaders and connect with their professional community,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Event and Partnership Director, Questex Wellness Group. “The industry is excited to gather in person, especially in a location like Las Vegas where they can relax and have fun. We anticipate attendance to exceed the 2021 event by 30 percent. Our audience thrives on face-to-face connectivity and we’re ready to deliver an amazing experience.”

IBS and IECSC Las Vegas boast educational conference programs taught by the best educators in the industry including business education to gain skills and techniques to help attendees get back to being profitable. Hands-on workshops are available for IBS that will cover trendsetting techniques and education for attendees looking for a more tactical experience.

Featured IBS Las Vegas educators: Rebecca Taylor of HoneyHairLab; Gilad Goldstein of ULTA; Ryan Teal of TEAL; Cole Thompson of Hattori Hanzo; Jikaiah Stevens of Jikaiah Stylist; Ivan Zoot of ClipperGuy; and Marco Pelusi of Marco Pelusi Hair Studio.

IECSC Las Vegas classes include:

“Building a Clientele from Scratch” by Ryan Christopher

“Happy Hormones: Seven Simple Strategies for Glowing, Healthy Skin Through the Ages” by Dr. Susan Lovelle

“Integrating Nails into Your Spa Environment” by Jamie Schrabeck, Ph.D.

“Integrative Beauty Through Nutrition” by Christine Cole

“How to Build a Successful Beauty Business” by Shalon Burruss, Sheron Devlin, and Kechia Taylor



Hundreds of brands will showcase the newest products, the latest techniques and invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by some of the top artists in the industry. IBS and IECSC brings beauty and spa exhibitors together through a combined mega floor which is over 130,000 square feet.

Several IBS Las Vegas exhibitors: Amika, Turbo Power, CHI by Farouk, Brazilian Professionals, Gelish & Morgan, EBL Lashes, Lashbox LA, DNA Hairtools, BES Distributions, Donna Bella Hair and Hattori Hanzo Shears. The complete list of exhibitors can be found here.

Several IECSC Las Vegas exhibitors: Éminence, Geneo by Lumenis, FarmHouse Fresh, LightStim, HydraFacial, DermaJem, Elleebana, Clinical Resolution Lab, Celluma Light Therapy, Classic Spa Collection, Derme, CryoConcepts, Vivant Skincare, Procell Therapies, Repêchage, Skin Moderne, Sorella Apothecary and Global Beauty Private Label Skincare. The complete list of exhibitors can be found here.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to shop for products for their salons at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

2022 IBS AND IECSC LAS VEGAS SHOW FACTS

WHEN:

Saturday, June 25: 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 27: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Las Vegas Convention Center

TICKETS:

Beauty professionals can register for IBS Las Vegas here and spa professionals can register for IECSC Las Vegas here. Plus, attendees can attend each event at no additional charge.

INFO:

For more information, on IBS Las Vegas, visit https://www.ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit https://www.iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA REGISTRATION:

Media interested in attending via a complimentary media pass, register here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022 and 2023:

IECSC Florida , October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information

, October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information IECSC/IBS New York, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit iecscnewyork.com and ibsnewyork.com for more information.

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the Show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for educational classes by industry legends, workshops, exclusive show-floor discounts and barbershop competitions. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Butcher

Marketing Manager

IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas

E: abutcher@questex.com



