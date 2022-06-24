Terakeet's Mac Cummings Named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 New York Award Winner

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terakeet, the leading enterprise search engine technology company, today announced that its CEO & Co-Founder Mac Cummings has been named a winner in Ernst & Young LLP (EY US)'s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award program.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Mac based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Twenty-nine finalists were selected, and twelve were named winners. Cummings was the only entrepreneur with a headquarters outside of Downstate New York honored in the program.

Cummings co-founded Terakeet with CTO & Co-Founder Patrick Danial in 2001 as a college student and has since overseen the significant growth of Terakeet's employee, customer, and financial base. In the past year alone, Terakeet's business has grown by 91%. This was all while Cummings led the creation of several innovative programs to ensure Terakeet delivers valuable impact for both customers, employees, and the community.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized as a winner for this award and am grateful to EY for continuing to celebrate equity, innovation, and entrepreneurship," says Cummings. "Seeing all the ways that Terakeet has grown over the years has been one of the biggest honors of my life. I'm incredibly grateful to my business partner of 23 years, Pat Danial, and the Terakeet team who continue to help bring this shared vision to life."

As a New York award winner, Mac will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as James Park of Fitbit, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, and Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation.

About Terakeet: Terakeet is the preferred enterprise partner for Fortune 500 brands and executives who seek online revenue growth, increased market share, and reputation protection and repair. We combine custom strategies, proprietary technology, and expert execution to align our work with our customers' broader marketing strategies and business goals, providing results that make an impact on the bottom line.

