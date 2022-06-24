EggPlus To Be Available On 26th June

New York, NY, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EggPlus will be available on 26th June: PinkSale has been one of the renowned Decentralized Launchpad sites for the community, hence EggPlus has collaborated with PinkSale with it’s upcoming Presale Event on 26th June till next month 7th July.

The soft cap for EggPlus presale capped at 1,000,000 USDT and hard cap will be 2,000,000 USDT. All unsold tokens will be sent to Burned Address. If community has intention to purchase EggPlus, do remember to check that it is the correct contract address as project is not reliable if community did a wrong purchase from incorrect contract address.





This upcoming project EggPlus (BEP-20) may be bringing something interesting into the bear market with its unique mechanics built in it. It aims to give back great returns to holders with constant payback scheme every day! This project is greatly invested by S6 Global with USD1.5 million due to project’s vision of Web-3 to give back sustainably to the community. EggPlus has always been passionate about giving back to community.

EggPlus has its very unique EggPlus Auto-staking Protocol (EAP) which provides auto-staking and compound interest function for $EGGPLUS, having great APY in the market, with daily. This protocol has been put in place and the grandest payback for the community that holds $EGGPLUS (the official symbol of EggPlus).

(Source: https://eggplus.gitbook.io/welcome-to-gitbook/eggplus-auto-staking-protocal/executive-summary )

In regards to the safety and security of EggPlus, project has done auditing with InterFi Network: https://bit.ly/EggPlus-Audit

As we all know NFT sector has been expanding its global awareness every single day and the most importance of NFT lies in the value system. Therefore, EggPlus has plans to integrate its own NFT to bring value to give more perks to its holders, but there will be limited supply of its NFT. Its NFT will be tradeable on secondary market.

More info will be available on their whitepaper: https://eggplus.git book.io/welcome-to-gitbook/eggplus-auto-staking-protocal/executive-summary

According to the report, airdrop event is live now and running till 7th July 2022, 13:30 (UTC). Don’t miss out and participate to get rewards if you wish to. Learn more about the terms & conditions of the event via: https://gleam.io/DSoKg/eggplus-airdrop

This project has some mechanics in place to curb bots & fake entries. Therefore, everyone has a fair play to it and win the lucrative prizes.

Website: https://eggplus.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/Egg_Plus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EggPlusOffici al

PinkSale Event: https://www.pinksale. finance/launchpad/0xF6C6e606Ebf69e8304d20B99176EfD1acE777AAB?chain=BSC

Sky Yen

Marketing@eggplus.org

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.