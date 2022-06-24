Roller Shutter Market is predicted to Develop at a CAGR of 4.5% during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global roller shutter market was clocked at US$ 57.5 Bn in 2021. The market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The size of roller shutter market is anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 88.3 Bn by 2031. Residential and commercial buildings are protected from physical harm by roller shutters. Due to their ability to provide fire protection for a number of hours, fireproof roller shutters are estimated to broaden the scope of applications of rolling shutter across the globe. An increase in usage of smart home technology is a key cause propelling the global roller shutter market. The massive development of the tourism industry and the rise in hotel and restaurant construction are also expected to boost the global market.



Galvanized roller shutters are protected from extreme temperatures by a protective zinc layer. Due to their high durability, built-on roller shutters are very popular. In order to protect from the surrounding elements, roller shutter makers are introducing innovative ideas and products for a new kind of lath consisting of metallic and synthetic materials.

Different types of rolling shutter are increasingly being used in both business and residential settings to guard against theft, weather, as well as fire. The industrial roller shutters business is growing as construction activity picks up. As per The European Construction Industry Federation forecasts the non-residential construction category represented approximately 31.6% of all construction investment in Europe in 2019. Global demand for roller shutters is also being driven by a rising number of warehouses developed by the growing business of e-commerce industry and inclination toward the trend of building smart homes.

Key Findings of Market Report

For the most part, major players in the global roller shutter market continue to prioritize on innovative products as well as technological developments. Technological developments, such as the advent of protective zinc coating and automated, distantly controlled, or motor-operated roller shutters with unique product designs, are probably going to present profitable prospects for the roller shutter industry.





Based on product type, the built-on roller shutter category is anticipated to have a sizeable market share during the forecast timeline. Given that it doesn't need any special setup before installation, this type of shutter is especially well-suited as an afterthought addition to an already-existing house or building. Due to the abundance of acceptable solutions, these rolling shutter variants make up a significant portion of the market.





Based on terms of fixation type, the door category is anticipated to have a sizable slice of the global market during the projected period. The entry and exit points of a room are connected by door roller shutters. Rolling around a powerful drum, roller shutter doors are constructed of strong and durable synthetic sheets, glass, wood, and metal.



Global Roller Shutter Market: Growth Drivers

Attributed to the emergence of increasing construction activities in many parts of the world, the window category is also anticipated to expand at a noteworthy rate throughout the projection period. Roller window shutters are also being utilized more and more in homes for sun protection, noise reduction, and privacy.





When it comes to region, Europe is likely to hold the lion's share of the global market. Rapid progress of the construction industry, the inclination toward building smart houses, and increasing adoption of security roller shutters are likely to present lucrative growth prospects for the rolling shutter manufacturers in the region.



Global Roller Shutter Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Thompsons Roller Shutters Pty ltd.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Mirage Doors Pty Ltd

Alulux GmbH

SKB Shutters Berhad

Hormann Group

Global Roller Shutter Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Built-on Roller Shutter

Built-in Roller Shutter

Integrated Roller Shutter

Roller Shutter with Tilted Laths

Fixation Type

Door

Window

Material Type

Wood

Synthetic

Metal

Glass

Operating System

Manual

Automated

