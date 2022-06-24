Coveo Named Winner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that it has been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best Early Salesforce Commerce Win 2022 and Best Personalization 2022.



The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.

“We are honored to be named Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year,” said Brian McGlynn, GM Commerce Solutions at Coveo. “Today’s shoppers and buyers demand meaningful digital experiences that speak directly to their individual needs. Together, our platforms help retailers, distributors, brands, and manufacturers exceed their goals and customer expectations with the power of AI.”

The Coveo Relevance Cloud platform delivers AI-powered search, navigation, personalization, and recommendations directly inside Salesforce’s Service, Sales, Community, and Commerce experiences.

Coveo for Salesforce Commerce Cloud is currently available on the AppExchange .

For more information visit Coveo for Salesforce .

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, AppExchange and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Coveo Solutions

We believe that relevance and personalization are critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, websites, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, increase profitability, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

