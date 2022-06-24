Organ Preservation Market is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 377.97 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.93%

New York, United States, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The factors driving the organ preservation market are a rising geriatric population, a rise in traumatic accidents and increasing cases of organ failure.



Pivotal insights of the Organ Preservation Market:

North America has the highest market share, which stood at 42.61% of the total market revenue.

By Solution, University of Wisconsin solution led the market with a share of 48.08%.

By technique, static cold storage held the largest market share of 44.44%.

By organ to be preserved, the kidney held the largest market share at 40.28%

By end-user, organ transplant centers held the largest market share.





Pertinent Market Driving Factors:



With a rapidly ageing population globally, we would see an increase in the number of organ transplantations to ensure a longer lifespan for the people. According to the UN, the population of people over 60 will outnumber those who are below the age of 5 and below .

There are several car accidents where the victims can donate their organs to other patients who require them. According to WHO, more than 1.3 million die of road accidents.

There are several singular and multi-organ failure diseases, such as sepsis, cirrhosis, and cardiomyopathy. With the rising number of such diseases, there will be an increased requirement for organ preservatives.





Detailed Segmentation Analysis of Global Organ Preservation Market by Strategic Market Research:

By Organ Type

Kidneys

Lung

Heart

Liver

Others





By Preservation Technique

Hypothermic Machine perfusion

Normothermic Machine perfusion

Static Cold Storage

Others





By Solution

Perfadex

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodial HTK

Others





By End-User

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Organ Transplant Centres

Others





By Region

North America



Canada

USA

Europe



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe







Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



South Africa

Nigeria

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East and Africa





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.93% 2030 Value Projection USD 377.97 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 193.49 million Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 140 Companies Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Bridge To Life Limited, 21st Century Medicine, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, OrganOx Limited, Carnamedica, Preservation Solutions, Waters Medical Systems, Transplant Biomedicals, Avionord, Biochefa, Institut Georges Lopez, Organ Preservation Solutions, TX Innovations, SALF., Global Transplant Solutions, Vascular Perfusion Solutions,EBERS Leading Segment Static cold storage segment Leading Region North America Segments covered By Solution, By Organ Type, By Preservation Technique, By End-User, and Regions Growth Drivers



Increasing number of road accidents Rising number of organ failures, Increasing geriatric population





Based on the Organ Type, ‘Kidney’ led the market.

The kidney component of the organ segment dominated the market share at 40.28%. According to the National Kidney Foundation in the US, there are over 90,000 patients awaiting kidney transplants. Further, in 2021, over 24,000 kidney transplants were carried out in the US. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, over 84% of patients in the US transplant list are for kidneys. Thus, with a rise in the number of required kidney transplants, there will be an increased demand for organ preservation.

Based on preservation technique, ‘static cold storage’ dominated the market.

The reason for the high market share of this technique is due to the low cost and simplicity associated with preserving organs. Thus, it held the largest share of the segment at 44.44%.

Based on Solutions, the ‘University of Wisconsin solution’ led the market share.

The UW solution is the first organ preservation solution developed at the University of Wisconsin in the 1980s and was approved for use in 1987. According to an EU study, over 34,000 transplants took place in the region. Further, the report states that there was an increase in the number of voluntary organ donations after the European Union’s parliamentary plan to devise methods to meet the rising demand for organ donations. According to the HRSA, there are over 100,000 patients on the transplant list in the US. Thus, with an increasing need for organ transplantations, there would be a sharp surge in the demand for organ preservatives.

By end-user, ‘organ transplantation centers’ dominated the market share.

Organ transplantation centers are medical facilities that specialize in the process of transplanting organs, having specialized units and doctors that perform the procedures. As per Donor Alliance, which is an organization that aids in organ transplants, there are over 250 organ transplantation centers in the US, of which 4 are in the service area of Donor Alliance. Thus, with a rising number of such centers, there will be a rise in the requirement for organ preservatives.

By region, ‘North America’ dominated the market.

US and Canada are countries with advanced healthcare infrastructure and regularly perform organ transplants in the region. According to the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI), 2,782 transplant procedures were carried out in 2021. Further, as of 31st December 2021, there were 4,043 patients on the waiting list. According to the HRSA, over 40,000 transplants were carried out in the US in 2021, with a further 106,098 patients on the transplant waiting list. Thus, with high transplant numbers, we would see the requirement for organ preservatives further increase.





Key Players in the Organ Preservatives Market:

The major companies involved in the market are as follows:

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Bridge To Life Limited

TransMedics

21st Century Medicine

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

Paragonix Technologies

OrganOx Limited

Carnamedica

Avionord

Biochefa

Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology

Preservation Solutions

Waters Medical Systems

Transplant Biomedicals

Global Transplant Solutions

EBERS

Vascular Perfusion Solutions

Institut Georges Lopez

Organ Preservation Solutions

TX Innovations

SALF.





Recent Developments in the Market

In June 2022, a team of researchers developed a new cryoprotectant that does not damage the cells. Traditional cryopreservation techniques tend to damage cells in the process of storage. However, the team at RMIT University, Melbourne, found that the new chemical showed less toxicity and was able to preserve the cells better.





In June 2022, Paragonix Technologies, Inc. announced that it is receiving wider adoption of its new LIVERguard ™ System across medical facilities in the US. The System is an advanced technique to preserve donor liver through cryopreservation and providing real-time data of the same.





In June 2022, a study found that a patient had normal liver functions after being transplanted a liver that was on a warm machine perfusion for three days. The study had extensive parameters, including periodic checks of the patient and a one-year post-op complete LFT and psychological evaluation. The results were found to be at levels of patients who had liver transplants with the international guideline of a 12-hour window of preservation of livers.





In May 2022, OrganX, a startup, received funding to further develop their technology that would improve organ preservation. Their technology would try and implement active perfusion, which would enable the organ to be in similar conditions when it is successfully transplanted into the recipient.





In May 2022, X-Therma, Inc. announced that they received ‘breakthrough device’ status from the FDA for their new products - XT-Vivo® solution and TimeSeal® Organ Transport Device. This is significant in the preservation market, as it brings better technology available to consumers.





