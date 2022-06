Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global Forecasts to 2026", the digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period.

The Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and rising investments in digital therapeutics.

On the other hand, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2020, the B2B segment accounted for the largest share of 86.3% of the market. This is attributed to growing awareness among providers, payers, and employers about the benefits of digital therapeutics and the inclination of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products.

Based on application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. The treatment/care-related applications segment held the largest share of 82.3% of this market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising economic burden of their treatment, and investments in digital therapeutics to encourage the development of cost-effective and scalable treatment platforms for these conditions.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2020, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.2%. Factors such as the influx of new start-ups, increasing investments in digital therapeutics, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements drive market growth in this region.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the Digital Therapeutics Market include Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), CogniFit (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).

