Foley & Mansfield’s Ann I. Park Installed as President of Los Angeles County Bar Association

LOS ANGELES , June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foley & Mansfield Partner Ann I. Park has been installed as President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA). Park was previously President-Elect and has been actively involved with the organization for over thirty years. Park is the first Asian-American president in LACBA’s 144-year history.



LACBA is one of the country’s largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations with over 18,000 members, 28 law practice sections, 21 committees and 18 affiliated geographic and identity bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources and information. It is the only bar association in California with a Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion, and Outreach.

“We congratulate Ann for her long-time commitment to LACBA, her dedicated service to bar members and the community and her outstanding leadership skills. Her service is a model for others – including LACBA and Foley & Mansfield,” said Kyle B. Mansfield, Foley & Mansfield Managing Partner. “Ann is also an important step forward for representation at LACBA as its first Asian-American president.”

Park is a skilled litigator who regularly defends complex, high-risk toxic tort, asbestos products liability and premises liability actions. She is skilled at effectively understanding and conveying in clear terms to judges and juries complex medical and scientific data – leading to favorable client verdicts and the trust of some of the nation’s largest industrial and insurance companies.

In addition to her presidency, Park has a long record of leadership with LACBA, including serving on its Board of Trustees. In 2009, she was honored with the organization’s “Patricia Phillips Outstanding Committee Service Award.” She is also past president of Korean American Bar Association of Southern California.

Recognized by her peers, Park is a 12-time Super Lawyers “Southern California Super Lawyer” and recipient of the State Bar of California’s “Presidential Recognition Award” and its “Diversity Award.” In 2021, she was recognized as a “Recent Trailblazer in the Law” by the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles County.

Park is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles (J.D., 1987) and Harvard University (A.B., cum laude, 1984).

About Foley & Mansfield

Foley & Mansfield is a national defense law firm with more than 110 attorneys in 14 offices across the U.S. representing business entities and business professionals, either directly or through their insurance carriers. With a deep bench of trial-ready attorneys – in fields including toxic tort and mass tort, product liability, commercial litigation, construction, hospitality and real estate – Foley & Mansfield is well-equipped to protect and defend business interests no matter how complex. The firm is committed to a value-based business model, delivering results-oriented and cost-effective legal solutions that best meet client needs. Foley & Mansfield is also dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal field, underscored by its role as a Mansfield Rule participating law firm.