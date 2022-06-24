The Global Oriented Strand Board Market is expected to grow by $ 34.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oriented Strand Board Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287412/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the oriented strand board market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, superior and beneficial properties of OSBs, and rising use of bioadhesives as an alternative to PF and pMDI resins.

The oriented strand board market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The oriented strand board market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Construction

• Furniture

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the oriented strand board market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of terahertz technology to measure fiber orientation of osbs and increasing application of jobs in structural insulated panels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oriented strand board market covers the following areas:

• Oriented strand board market sizing

• Oriented strand board market forecast

• Oriented strand board market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oriented strand board market vendors that include Coillte Cuideachta Ghniomhaiochta Ainmnithe, Dieffenbacher GmbH, DOK Kalevala LLC, Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG, J M Huber Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronospan Ltd., Louisiana Pacific Corp., Luli Group Co. Ltd., Produits Forestiers Arbec Inc., RoyOMartin, Sonae SGPS SA, SWISS KRONO Tec AG, Tolko Industries Ltd., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. Also, the oriented strand board market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287412/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________