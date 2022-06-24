Proactive news headlines including Netflix, TNR Gold, Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Sonoro Gold and Revive Therapeutics

New York , June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Netflix axes staff as subscriber numbers fall click here

Revive Therapeutics to unblind pre-dose selection data from Phase 3 Covid-19 trial of Bucillamine after FDA accepts Data Access Plan submission click here

TNR Gold provides update on its NSR royalty at McEwen Mining-owned Los Azules copper project click here

BioSig Technologies prices previously announced "best efforts" underwritten public offering to raise around $3.5M gross click here

Sidus Space says CEO chosen to speak at International Space Convention and World Satellite Business Week click here

E3 Lithium starts drilling first lithium evaluation well at Clearwater project in Alberta click here

Ortho Regenerative Technologies highlights milestones achieved in 1Q ended April 30, 2022 click here

ImagineAR signs reseller agreement with UK creative agency Blayney Partnership click here

Guardforce AI Co closes 'transformational' acquisition of Chinese integrated alarm security solution provider click here

Sonoro Gold files updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of Cerro Caliche Project in Mexico click here

Therma Bright submits Health Canada application for its AcuVid COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test for point-of-care use click here

South Star Battery Metals says it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units for total proceeds of $1,906,990 click here





