VidCon 2022 Has Commenced and Digitalage is Front and Center

Anaheim, CA, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN): VidCon 2022 officially began June 22, 2022 and Digitalage is in attendance with its outstanding team, dynamic activations for attendees, and ready to introduce the platform to the masses. Digitalage’s booth officially opened to the public on Thursday, June 23, in Hall C. The first day of the convention was a success for the company: it is optimizing the opportunity by spreading awareness, building authentic relationships, and providing audiences a look into what the company will be offering users and content creators in the upcoming platform.



Digitalage’s booth (#2210) is filled with branded immersive photo opportunities that galvanize attendees to create their own content, learn more about the platform, and the chance to provide the team with any input about what they would like to get out of a new social experience.

In addition to interacting with individuals who visited the booth, members of the Digitalage team explored the convention with a camera crew as they filmed content to give those who aren’t in attendance a look into the VidCon experience. Throughout the day, the team interviewed major influencers on which platforms they use the most, what they hope to gain from the convention, and what changes they would like to see in social media. This content will be disseminated on Digitalage’s social media platforms in the upcoming days.

As the convention moves into day three, Digitalage will continue to build relationships with future users, identify major influencers for their partnership program, provide a unique content creation experience to those who visit the booth, and promote the platform. CEO Peter Michaels and CCO Curt Doty are in attendance and will continue to utilize their presence at the booth as an opportunity to give those who visit a chance to speak directly to them about Digitalage.

CEO Peter Michaels states, “The convention has been a great success so far. We will continue to optimize this momentum, ensuring that we are seizing every opportunity to introduce the platform, identify potential collaborations, and get real time feedback on what we can do to make Digitalage more exceptional than it already is.”

The company encourages all in attendance to stop by and visit them at booth #2210 in Hall C.

About Digitalage:

With offices based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empowering publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA the disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

