Boerne Honored Among Best Texas Destinations In the 2022 Texas Travel Awards

BOERNE, Texas ­­, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Boerne nabbed three “best of” accolades in the 2nd annual Texas Travel Awards. Launched by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music, the awards were created to celebrate the top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State.

Boerne was selected as the winner in three categories: Dickens on Main won Best Community Event | Small Market, and statewide honors go to Art al Fresco for Best Public Art and the Hill Country Mile for Best Shopping District.

“We are delighted that Boerne has been recognized in these categories; it’s really great to see the efforts of the City, Visit Boerne, and our local business owners being recognized at the state level,” said Danny Zincke, Assistant City Manager. “It’s our priority to create fun and meaningful experiences for our residents and visitors, and Dickens on Main, Art al Fresco, and the Hill Country Mile definitely reflect that.”

Boerne, located about 25 miles north of San Antonio, offers a variety of modern, historic, and unique hotels and rental properties along with plenty of activities that make it a perfect destination for a day trip, weekend getaway, or days-long vacation.

About the winners:

The Hill Country Mile is a 1.1 “Texas-sized” mile of unique shops, restaurants, and galleries running through the historic heart of downtown Boerne. The colorful storefronts and historic buildings bring feelings of nostalgia, but the Mile’s offerings are anything but antiquated. With more than 80 shops and restaurants offering a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s no surprise Country Living Magazine named the Hill Country Mile one of the “Top 25 Small Town Main Streets in America.” Find more at www.hillcountrymile.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Art al Fresco is Boerne’s walkable outdoor art adventure, where guests can get up close and personal with large-scale sculptures placed throughout downtown, the library grounds, and along Boerne’s trail systems.

Dickens on Main, which takes place every Thanksgiving weekend, has become the Hill Country’s premier holiday event, transforming the Hill Country Mile into a vintage Christmas wonderland, complete with five festive villages, beautiful holiday lights, snow along Main Street, and an entertainment lineup that delights the whole family. Details at www.dickensonmain.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

###

Attachments