Latin America Data Center Physical Security Market to Hit Investment of $24.1 Million by 2027. Adoption of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security Gaining Momentum – Arizton

Chicago, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [139 Pages Report] According to Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during 2022-2027. All data center providers prefer multiple layers of safety, and several data centers are implementing five-layer systems due to the increasing demand for colocation services, which is a major driver for the physical security market.



Latin America Data Center Physical Security Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $24.1 MILLION MARKET SIZE (2021) $12.7 MILLION CAGR (2022-2027) 11.27% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022 MARKET SEGMENTS Product: Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Other Physical Security, Physical Security Layers: Perimeter Security, Building Security, Data Hall Security, and Cabinet Security, End Users: Colocation Data Centers and Enterprise Data Centers GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Rest of Latin America

In 2021, the data center market was mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. There are also many cloud-based services providers that are dependent on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to colocate space on a wholesale basis. In terms of hyperscale construction, Apple, Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft are investing billions of dollars in the market every year. Moreover, the government in many countries is fueling the growth of the digital economy.

Is Adoption of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security Impacting the Market Growth?

Physical security is one of the most important factors in protecting data centers from any physical damage. Anti-climb perimeter security systems work both tactilely and visually, with additional security that detects intruders approaching or breaking through the fence. The fence is installed along with the entrance and exit gates and is supported by security officers, cameras, sensors, and vehicle traps. Vendors are also innovating products for physical data center security in terms of perimeter security systems. As security is important in all data centers with significant cases of terrorist attacks need to procure anti-climb perimeter security systems. It is expected that during the forecast period, more and more data center operators will adopt perimeter fencing to ensure the safety of users’ data.

Key Highlights

In 2021, Brazil and Mexico were the major revenue contributors to the Latin America data center physical security market, contributing over 65% to the overall Latin America physical security investment.

The building security segment contributes major market share of about 40%, followed by perimeter security, and data hall security in Latin America.

There is a growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring in data centers in the Latin America Market. For instance, HostDime's Bogota data center facility has installed 360-degree cameras, mantraps, biometric access, facial recognition, 24x7 security patrols, and K-9 units.

The adoption of Anti-climb perimeter security is also gaining traction among data center operators in the region. For instance, KIO Networks' MEX 5 data center facility is installed with a reinforced concrete perimeter wall along with video surveillance systems.

Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years. IoT-based sensors are also increasingly being deployed along with camera-based surveillance solutions.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, physical security layers, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 22 Key Vendors Profiled in the report

Market Segmentation

Product

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Other Physical Security



Physical Security Layers

Perimeter Security

Building Security

Data Hall Security

Cabinet Security

End Users

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Regions

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Rest Of Latin America

Over the past two years, the market has been driven by colocation providers as many enterprises are considering colocating spaces to expand their offerings in Latin America. Also, the market is aided by modular and prefabricated data center spaces inside office environments. The concept of edge computing will also be a strong growth enabler for the market in the upcoming years. However, vendor partnerships with modular data center service providers are key for their revenue growth. There is a significant growth in the development of colocation data centers across the region, which has been fueling the Latin America physical security market in future.

Key Vendors:

AMAG Technology

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Networks

Gunnebo

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Horton Automatics

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Pelco

Siemens

Schneider Electric

SUPREMA

Verkada

