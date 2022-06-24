Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on June 24, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliott, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) re-approved the omnibus long-term incentive plan ‎of the Corporation.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 91,249,102 98.7 % 1,214,972 1.3 % Michael Hibberd 80,583,738 87.2 % 11,886,136 12.9 % David Winter 80,719,362 87.3 % 11,750,512 12.7 % Gregory D. Elliott 80,769,740 87.3 % 11,700,134 12.7 % Francisco Diaz 80,887,656 87.5 % 11,581,218 12.5 % Juan Argento 80,634,212 87.2 % 11,835,662 12.8 % Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco 79,140,789 85.6 % 13,329,086 14.4 % Ariel Merenstein ‎ 90,718,187 98.1 % 1,764,542 1.9 %

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

