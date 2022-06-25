NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) between June 29, 2021 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important July 26, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LMPX
| Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA The Rosen Law Firm PA
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) between June 29, 2021 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important July 26, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.