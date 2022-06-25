ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LMPX

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) between June 29, 2021 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important July 26, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

