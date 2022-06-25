MULN FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm – MULN, NETE

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN, NETE) between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 5, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.

