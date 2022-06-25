ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Okta, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OKTA

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) between March 5, 2021 and March 22, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 19, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

