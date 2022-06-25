U.S. WELL SERVICES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of USWS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (“USWS”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) ("ProFrac").

