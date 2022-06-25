RADIUS HEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of RDUS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius") breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by an entity jointly owned by Gurnet Point Capital & Patient Square Capital ("Gurnet Point and Patient Square").



On June 23, 2022, Radius announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Gurnet Point and Patient Square in a cash and CVR deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Radius shareholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash plus a CVR of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) net sales reaching $300 million (inclusive of U.S. sales and Japan royalties or supply payments based on supply of TYMLOS for sale in Japan) during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Radius’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Radius’ stockholders.

