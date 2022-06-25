RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of RADA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

| Source: Bragar Eagel & Squire Bragar Eagel & Squire

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (“RADA”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Leonardo DRS (“Leonardo DRS”).

