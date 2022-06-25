NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX) (“F-star”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by invoX Pharma (“invoX”).
F-STAR THERAPEUTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of FSTX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
| Source: Bragar Eagel & Squire Bragar Eagel & Squire
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
