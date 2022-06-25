Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Presents Late-Breaking Phase 3 NASH Data and Multiple Oral Abstracts at EASL’s International Liver Congress™

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced data from multiple resmetirom abstracts presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s International Liver Congress (EASL 2022), including a late-breaking presentation of data from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study and three additional oral presentations from the resmetirom clinical development program.