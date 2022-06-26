MSC Protocol: Redefined protocol for sustainable digital asset

Chicago, Illinois, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most of the cryptocurrency world would have have heard of gamefi, currently one of the hottest thing in the industry right now. The name reflects the combination of gaming and finance, which are all decentralized. In a nutshell, it's playing and winning prizes that can be traded, sold or bought, controlled and distributed by several networks rather than a single one.

Amidst the bear market that plunged crypto enthusiasts, there is a continuing and exciting growth and development of blockchain games. There is a seen potential in play to earn games still. With new projects released with good gameplay, new models and concepts and expansion of earning tools.

A New Protocol Begins

MSC Protocol provides a decentralized financial solution, that rewards holders with a sustainable fixed compound interest model, by using its unique MSC protocol.

MetaSuperCoin (MSC) is a token issued on the MSC public chain and used as the token of the entire MSC ecological platform. In addition to its own public chain, the MSC ecological platform also has ecological components such as an auto staking, auto liquidity pooling, auto token burning, investment funding, a gamefi with NFT ownership, a swapping mechanism, and cross-chain bridge transfers.

In many gamefi apps, users can also earn money passively by lending their game asset to others to use, or they can also earn interest in using techniques developed by defi platforms in what’s known as staking. By holding MSC tokens, investors will enjoy more MSC rights in the future.

MSC Protocol offers the highest fixed APY in the industry, paid every 24 hours, with a simple buy-and-hold yield system that can quickly increase the assets in your wallet. The fixed rate is 38585% for every 400 days, and that is without having to do anything.

Staking Tokens: Hold is Profit

In cryptocurrency world, staking is the holding of coins to receive a reward. In gamefi, staking is becoming an important element that supports the economy of a project. Most of the players of blockchain games primarily considers a project in terms of financial gain first rather than the pleasure of the gameplay. Staking in-game tokens is one opportunity that can solve this problem.

Of course, staking alone will not solve all user retention problems - but it is good to support the economy of the game.

MSC Protocol uses an automatic compound interest protocol in the MSC ecosystem. Users do not need to mortgage, add LP and other operations, just buy MSC and place it in your wallet. The number of MSCs is automatically increased once a day, with a daily rate of return of 1.5%

NFT Ownership

Non-fungible tokens are the main reliance on which blockchain games are based. NFTs can turn all the attributes of a game into an asset. And the value of an asset is that it can be sold, rented, multiplied, or held until better times.

SpaceX9 is a mining development game for NFT platforms. As an exploratory blockchain game based on planetary resources, the entire game script revolves around the three interrelated contents of a ruined mine, expansion of mines, and the full colonization of the planet.

SpaceX9 is the gamefi of MSC Protocol. Purchasing NFTs not only comes with NFT ownership, but also includes earning through NFT dividends. Unlike other gamefi projects these NFTs comes with voting rights, chain game rights, these are the only NFTs in the world that have the most benefits of owning even before its listing.

The release of SpaceX9 NFT Rovers is limited to 1,000 pieces. The first 500 owners will be entitled to the 5% dividend sharing. Own a SpaceX9 NFT and receive NFT dividends, being a MSCP DAO member.

The 5% of every sell transaction is used for dividends for all MSCP-DAO partners. The dividends increase every time there is a sale. A minimum of 1,000MSC tokens is required in the wallet to receive the MSCP-DAO rewards.

SpaceX9 Rover NFT is only earned during the IDO period. Purchase an NFT at the website. Or join the IDO event, and reach a personal IDO quota of 3000USDT, and you will get an NFT. Or an IDO quota of 300USDT and directly invited 10 users, to participate in the IDO, wherein each user reaches the 300USDT quota, you will be rewarded an NFT as well.

DAO rewards are used to reward token holders who contribute to MSC Protocol.

More Protocols

The ability to own your own digital assets and earn money while playing, along with other benefits offered by blockchain, is undoubtedly here. But certain scenarios need to be fail proof and that is how a redefined protocol like MSC Protocol comes in, to give solutions to existing and possible problems.

MSC Protocol redefines the whole way digit asset is owned by making it sustainable using a business model that is created by experts in the industry and have amassed years of experience together with successful investment decision-making skills.

The MSC Protocol boasts of its features, including its token usage model. Buy and sell transactions also contribute to the MSCP, and by token burning and reducing circulating supply to keep MSC Protocol stable.

For every sell trade, 2.5% will automatically be credited to the burner address. The more transactions that are made, the more are credited to the burner address. Due to its deflationary nature, this allows the value of each $MSC token to continue to increase.

The MSCP Eco Fund is a separate wallet within MSC Protocol. For every sale transaction, 2.5% is deposited in the Eco Fund for the ongoing MSC Protocol upgrades and expansions.

There is the MSCP Foundation, managed by a team of digital investment experts, who will invest in new potential digital asset projects, that will contribute to the MSC Protocol APY.

For every sale transaction, 5% will be deposited into the MSCP Foundation, which will be used to invest in new promising digital asset projects. 50% of the profits will go to the Repurchase Pool, 25% will be destroyed and the remaining 25%, will be used to repurchase $MSC, to increase the liquidity pool and will be able to support our high APY of 38585%.

Revolution in the making

With the aim of providing a multidimensional and objective perspective on Blockchain and the decentralized gamefi market, MSC Protocol brings about a revolution that creates a whole range of economic incentives for all its users.

With its major innovations and most novel deployments happening in its very own public chain, you will be seeing a project dedicated to its user and improving the infrastructure behind the blockchain technology.

MSC Protocol redefines how we use and manage our digital asset to become sustainable. Discover the best opportunities to invest in this project by following its official project social media accounts and communities.

With MSC Protocol, we have something for all your needs, you can never go wrong with MSC Protocol.

