Yaouré Mine Accident

PERTH, Western Australia, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) regrets to advise that one of our colleagues, Mr Alohou Didier Leon Hamed, an employee of our mining contractor, EPSA Group, was fatally injured while working at our Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, June 24, 2022.
We express our deepest sympathies to Mr Hamed’s family, and both Perseus and EPSA are providing support to help the family through this difficult time. Perseus is also offering support to our entire team at Yaouré as they come to terms with this tragic loss of a colleague.
Perseus has commenced an investigation into the incident and are consulting with the relevant Ivorian Authorities.
This announcement was approved for release by the Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
