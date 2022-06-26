Banff Sunshine Village Opens for Summer Skiing and Snowboarding

BANFF, Alberta, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, June 28, Banff Sunshine Village will welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes for summer skiing and riding. With over 900 cm of Canada's Best Snow landing on the slopes of Banff Sunshine Village this past ski and snowboard season, the Banff resort found itself with a surplus of snow this June - as the resort was scheduled to open for summer sightseeing.

"With all the snow still high in the Rockies, we asked ourselves, 'What's a resort to do? And we answered LET'S OPEN FOR SUMMER SKIING & SNOWBOARDING!'" joked Kendra Scurfield, Director of Brand and Communications for the beloved Banff Resort.

"We're excited to open for some summer skiing and snowboarding once again. We'll open Strawberry Express on Tuesday to skiers and snowboarders. Our goal is to open on June 28 and stay open (weather and conditions depending) until July 3. While we're open for summer Strawberry Express will run daily from 9 am to 3 pm, and yes, we will have a small terrain park open," continues Scurfield.

Although it has been a while since opening for summer skiing and snowboarding, it's not new for the Banff resort. Located 90 minutes west of Calgary's International Airport, Banff Sunshine Village will be open for both summer sightseeing and skiing over the Canada Day long weekend. Anyone visiting the resort during its summer ski season will be welcome to ski on Strawberry Express and sightsee on Standish Express, all with the same lift ticket. The resort is asking all guests to stay on dedicated trails, which means staying on the groomed runs for skiers.

"At Banff Sunshine Village, we're lucky to call the Canadian Rockies home. Our mission is to operate a resort worthy of its location in Banff National Park. Opening for summer skiing is exhilarating for us. Opening for summer requires a magnanimous snow base, which we were fortunate enough to have this past winter. As summer skiing is a novelty, we are reminding all guests that the environmental integrity of our resort is paramount. We will actively patrol to ensure all guests stay on the groomed runs," confirms Scurfield.

What's more Canadian than skiing on Canada Day? This Canada Day Long weekend, get outside and embrace summer skiing at Banff Sunshine Village.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Banff Sunshine Village is the premier alpine family resort in the Canadian Rockies. The resort is known for its all-natural snow in winter, and its pristine alpine meadows in summer. The full-service resort is open for summer sightseeing now until September 11th (2022).

For more information about summer skiing and summer at Banff Sunshine Village contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

