EQUASENS (ex Pharmagest Interactive) joins Euronext’s new TECH LEADERS segment

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 27 June 2022 - 7:00 a.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

EQUASENS (formerly PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE)



joins Euronext’s new TECH LEADERS segment

Equasens Group (Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A - ISIN: FR0012882389) is proud to be included in the new market segment of Euronext Paris: the Euronext Tech Leaders, a selection of

100+ high-growth European technology companies.

The new Tech Leaders were selected from an ecosystem of 700 technology companies listed on Euronext markets, based on their technological leadership, market capitalisation and growth profile.

Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Equasens Group, commenting on this development stated: “We are very proud to have been selected by Euronext to join this new segment. Equasens Group, and all its teams, are driven by a culture of innovation where technology is used as a tool to promote the health and well-being of a maximum number of people. Our presence in this new segment is a testimony to our efforts, our patient-centred strategy and the efficiency of our business model. This will increase our visibility among international investors in the technology sector and allow us to benefit from the specific mechanisms offered by Euronext when the next index for this new segment is created. It is also excellent news for the liquidity of our shares.”

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

+33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment