Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 27 June 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 20 June 2022.



Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 20 June 2022 until 24 June 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 358,528 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.4491 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 20 June 2022 3,647 77.9900 284,430 21 June 2022 - - - 22 June 2022 - - - 23 June 2022 165,120 77.8164 12,849,044 24 June 2022 189,761 77.1191 14,634,198 Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated) 7,316,472 67.2475 492,014,718 Accumulated under the share repurchase programme 7,675,000 67.7241 519,782,389 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 7,826,850 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.61% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.







Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.





Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

