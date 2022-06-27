Proactive news headlines including MGC Pharmaceuticals, Tamboran Resources, Surefire Resources and Latrobe Magnesium

Sydney, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has received preliminary results from a pre-clinical in-vitro study of CimetrA, indicating that it has a wide-ranging application as an anti-inflammatory treatment, through the modulation of the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jemena Ltd to secure access to the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) for the company’s proposed 100 TJ per day Maverick Pilot Development in the core of Beetaloo Sub-Basin within the Northern Territory. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has advanced exploration and infill drilling across three of its standalone projects in Western Australia - Yidby Gold Project, Victory Bore Vanadium Project and Perenjori Iron Ore Project. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has drawn down the first A$10 million from its A$23 million project finance facility towards the construction of a demonstration plant in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley. Click here

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has kicked off an auger drilling program at its wholly-owned Mt Craig Project in South Australia. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) is trading higher on fielding positive final overall survival data from its Phase 2 study of HER-Vaxx, which targets Her-2/Neu-overexpressing advanced or metastatic gastric cancer. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has appointed UK-based energy sector specialist LAB Energy Advisors Limited to advise on industry partnering for its Phase I development of the Anning and Somerville gas fields in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:RMI) has set the drills turning at Kabulwanyele Nickel Project in Tanzania for its maiden drilling, a 1,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) program. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has kicked off a 2D seismic acquisition program and advanced its civil works campaign on its 100%-owned and operated EP 136 acreage, one of its key assets in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Sub-Basin. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS)’s diamond drilling campaign at Browns Reef in Central West New South Wales has yielded massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has uncovered a new pegmatite zone at depth while exploring the Colina prospect in one of Brazil’s most prospective lithium provinces. Click here

PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has kicked off its maiden drilling campaign at the Tanami Heavy Rare Earth and Gold Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has made solid progress on construction at the 50%-owned Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia, having kept within the project timeline and budget despite minor setbacks due to COVID-19 cases on-site. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has the diamond drill bit spinning in an 11-hole, 1,800 metres drilling program on its 100% owned Enmore Gold Project in the New England Fold Belt of northern New South Wales. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has struck more wide zones of gold mineralisation at Rangoon prospect of the Cardinia Gold Project in Western Australia, revealed during the Eastern Corridor exploration program targeting the underexplored area. Click here

