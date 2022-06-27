Valneva SE Declaration of shares and voting rights - Interim status at June 22, 2022

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
Interim status at June 22, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A
Declaration date: June 27, 2022
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
117,351,857
including:
|139,934,631
| Double voting rights granted on 50 ordinary shares
Capital increase through cash contributions
Sale of 40 shares with double voting rights
| June 11, 2022
June 19, 2022 i
June 21, 2022
|139,810,309
___________________________
i Management Board decisions of June 19, 2022. Clearance and settlement on June 22, 2022.
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment