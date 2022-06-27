Valneva SE Declaration of shares and voting rights - Interim status at June 22, 2022

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Interim status at June 22, 2022
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: June 27, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

117,351,857

 

    including:
  • 117,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 139,934,631 Double voting rights granted on 50 ordinary shares

 

Capital increase through cash contributions

 

Sale of 40 shares with double voting rights 		June 11, 2022

 

June 19, 2022 i

 

June 21, 2022 		139,810,309

i Management Board decisions of June 19, 2022. Clearance and settlement on June 22, 2022.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

 

