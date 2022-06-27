English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 27 June 2022 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar has signed agreement with Jorgensen on delivery of solar thermal field in Sonora, Mexico

Solar thermal field for industrial process heat, to supply a mining facility of Mexicana De Cobre S.A with heat.

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar”) has signed an agreement with Jorgensen Thermal Solutions ApS (“Jorgensen”) on the delivery of a solar thermal field in Sonora, Mexico. Size of the solar thermal field in Sonora is ca. 900 m2 and the value of this contract is about EUR 200 thousand.

Jorgensen will act as the main contractor and provide installation, local purchases and other services for the project. Works for delivery will begin in 2022 and the commissioning of the plant will take place in 2023.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar: “The mining industry, especially in Latin America, is seen as an industry that could benefit a lot from the implementation of the large scale solar thermal technology for their process heat needs. There are already significant plants in operation with positive experiences. Mining is also one of the focus areas for Savosolar, and we are very proud to announce our first project in this segment, together with the company Jorgensen that already has gained a lot of experience in the mining industry. One of our main targets is to play a big role in the on-going decarbonization of the mining industry, and this project is an important milestone and reference for us along that path.”

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 27 June 2022 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST).



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .