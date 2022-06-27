English Finnish

SSH Communications Security (SSH) has received the first significant order relating to the contract for the delivery of encryption products and services

The order announced today is worth EUR 2.1 million and will be recognized over a three-year period. SSH delivers the solution as a subscription. The order consists of cryptographic products, product-related maintenance, and support services. This order relates to the major multi-year contract for the delivery of cryptographic products and services signed and announced in December 2020. If fully exercised, the total value of the agreement is approximately EUR 20 million.

A reliable and trusted supplier of encryption products

SSH's solution for the transmission of classified information has received TL III-level security certification (equal to EU/NATO CONFIDENTIAL) in May 2022. The certification enables the solution to be used to secure transportation of critical data.

"This is a significant order for SSH, and it grows our subscription-based revenue in major customers. The order is a recognition of our futureproof solutions, and it significantly strengthens our position as a strategic partner for large customers for defensive cybersecurity solutions delivered as a service", says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

