On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 June 2022 to 24 June 2022:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 20 June 2022 130,000 156.95 20,403,500 21 June 2022 130,000 159.78 20,771,400 22 June 2022 160,000 155.76 24,921,600 23 June 2022 150,000 152.65 22,897,500 24 June 2022 150,000 155.99 23,398,500 Accumulated for the period 720,000 - 112,392,500 Accumulated under the programme 4,639,000 - 735,137,690

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 5,801,676 treasury shares corresponding to 0.886% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Visit tryg.com and follow us on twitter.com/TrygIR

Attachment