A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 June to Friday 24 June:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 81,227 1,610,656,865 20 June 2022 450 16,763.2700 7,543,472 21 June 2022 430 17,073.8100 7,341,738 22 June 2022 450 16,788.5100 7,554,830 23 June 2022 500 16,318.7800 8,159,390 24 June 2022 450 16,571.9300 7,457,369 Total 20-24 June 2022 2,280 38,056,798 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 24 June 2022* 2,416 16,691.5780 40,326,852 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 27,220 514,503,618 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,923 1,689,040,516 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 411,294 8,606,250,883 20 June 2022 1,802 16,942.9000 30,531,106 21 June 2022 1,722 17,245.0000 29,695,890 22 June 2022 1,802 16,978.9600 30,596,086 23 June 2022 2,002 16,482.6400 32,998,245 24 June 2022 1,802 16,784.6100 30,245,867 Total 20-24 June 2022 9,130 154,067,194 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 24 June 2022* 7,331 16,874.8296 123,709,376 Bought from the Foundation 24 June 2022* 2,325 16,874.8296 39,233,979 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 109,388 2,097,893,746 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 430,080 8,923,261,432

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 54,091 A shares and 309,954 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 June 2022

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

