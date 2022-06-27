Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 June to Friday 24 June:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|81,227
|1,610,656,865
|20 June 2022
|450
|16,763.2700
|7,543,472
|21 June 2022
|430
|17,073.8100
|7,341,738
|22 June 2022
|450
|16,788.5100
|7,554,830
|23 June 2022
|500
|16,318.7800
|8,159,390
|24 June 2022
|450
|16,571.9300
|7,457,369
|Total 20-24 June 2022
|2,280
|38,056,798
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 24 June 2022*
|2,416
|16,691.5780
|40,326,852
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|27,220
|514,503,618
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|85,923
|1,689,040,516
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|411,294
|8,606,250,883
|20 June 2022
|1,802
|16,942.9000
|30,531,106
|21 June 2022
|1,722
|17,245.0000
|29,695,890
|22 June 2022
|1,802
|16,978.9600
|30,596,086
|23 June 2022
|2,002
|16,482.6400
|32,998,245
|24 June 2022
|1,802
|16,784.6100
|30,245,867
|Total 20-24 June 2022
|9,130
|154,067,194
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 24 June 2022*
|7,331
|16,874.8296
|123,709,376
|Bought from the Foundation 24 June 2022*
|2,325
|16,874.8296
|39,233,979
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|109,388
|2,097,893,746
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|430,080
|8,923,261,432
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 54,091 A shares and 309,954 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 June 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
