Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 June to Friday 24 June:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)81,227 1,610,656,865
20 June 202245016,763.27007,543,472
21 June 202243017,073.81007,341,738
22 June 202245016,788.51007,554,830
23 June 202250016,318.78008,159,390
24 June 202245016,571.93007,457,369
Total 20-24 June 20222,280 38,056,798
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 24 June 2022*2,41616,691.578040,326,852
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)27,220 514,503,618
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)85,923 1,689,040,516
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)411,294 8,606,250,883
20 June 20221,80216,942.900030,531,106
21 June 20221,72217,245.000029,695,890
22 June 20221,80216,978.960030,596,086
23 June 20222,00216,482.640032,998,245
24 June 20221,80216,784.610030,245,867
Total 20-24 June 20229,130 154,067,194
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 24 June 2022*7,33116,874.8296123,709,376
Bought from the Foundation 24 June 2022*2,32516,874.829639,233,979
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)109,388 2,097,893,746
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)430,080 8,923,261,432

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 54,091 A shares and 309,954 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

  

