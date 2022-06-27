Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Global Market Outlook to 2031: Rapid Development in the Single Cell Technologies and Advancing Field of Disease Diagnosis and Drug Discovery

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End-User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single cell bioinformatics software and services market was estimated to be at $205.2 million in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.89% and reach $634.8 million by 2031.

The growth in the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of bioinformatics services being offered for computational analysis and a rising number of open-source free platform providers offering single cell analysis software.

The single cell bioinformatics software and services market is still in the nascent phase. Significant increases in the research and development activities pertaining to single cell analysis are underway to develop single cell bioinformatics software and services-based products, which are expected to increase due to the rising number of chronic disease burdens such as cancer.

Researchers are generating data that have the potential to lead to unprecedented biological insight, albeit at the cost of the greater complexity of data analysis. Increasing investments in the R&D of cell bioinformatics software and services and various research fundings is one of the major opportunities in the global cell bioinformatics software and services market.

Impact

The presence of major service providers of single cell bioinformatics and services in regions such as North America and Europe has a major impact on the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. provides clinical sequencing bioinformatics services. The service includes TruGenome undiagnosed disease test, a clinical whole-genome sequencing test for patients with a suspected rare and undiagnosed genetic disease.

Companies such as QIAGEN provide QIAGEN discovery bioinformatics services. The services are a reliable and convenient way to expand in-house resources with expertise and perfectly tailored bioinformatics services that ensure quality results. The presence of these companies has a positive impact on the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Most of the single cell studies focused on the progression of COVID-19 and have provided important molecular and immune characteristics. Researchers have analyzed large-scale single cell integrated data, which included single cell sequencing data of 140 different types of samples from 104 COVID-19 patients. Through this, they gained insights into the immune cell proportions of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), Tcell receptor (TCR) clone diversity, and other characteristics in convalescent patients. Another research study showcased profiled adaptive immune cells of PBMCs from recovered COVID-19 patients who have varying disease severity using single cell RNA sequencing, single cell TCR sequencing, and single cell BCR sequencing.

Scientists have discovered a phenomenon that is hard to explain by these studies, which shows that convalescent patients with high serum anti-spike titers produce a higher proportion of non-neutralizing antibodies. Researchers have also performed single cell RNA sequencing on COVID-19 patient samples, which helped them compare the differences in gene expression patterns in patients of varying infection severity and in different organ types to analyze organ injury. They also found that COVID-19 infection leads to the inflammation of genes and pathways, which result in organ tissue damage to the liver, lungs, kidney, and heart. Through their study, they concluded that treating these symptoms at the organ level with therapeutic targets in the inflammatory pathway's axis can lead to a better prognosis for severely infected patients.

Demand drivers for the single cell bioinformatics software and services market:

Rapid Development in the Single Cell Technologies

Advancing Field of Disease Diagnosis and Drug Discovery

Investments by the Biopharmaceutical Companies

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Analytical Challenges in Metabolite Analysis

Lack of Spatial-Temporal Context

Barriers to Carry Out Effective Single Cell Analysis

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The leading top segment players include single cell bioinformatics services manufacturers that capture around 95% of the presence in the market. Bioinformatics software contributes around 5% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

BD

PacBio

Fluidigm

NanoString

Takara Bio

BGI

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Partek, Incorporated

Akoya Biosciences

IsoPlexis

Scipio Bioscience

Scailyte

BioBam Spain

