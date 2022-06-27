Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 26

English Icelandic

In week 26 2022 Festi purchased in total 225,000 own shares for total amount of 45,800,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 26 22.6.2022 12:03:37 50.000 200 10.000.000 50.000 10.000.000 26 22.6.2022 14:22:00 50.000 202 10.100.000 100.000 20.100.000 26 22.6.2022 15:12:17 50.000 202 10.100.000 150.000 30.200.000 26 24.6.2022 14:08:43 75.000 208 15.600.000 225.000 45.800.000 225.000 45.800.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 225,000 own shares for 45.800.000 ISK and holds today 225,000 own shares or 0.07% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).









