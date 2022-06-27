Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 26

In week 26 2022 Festi purchased in total 225,000 own shares for total amount of 45,800,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|26
|22.6.2022
|12:03:37
|50.000
|200
|10.000.000
|50.000
|10.000.000
|26
|22.6.2022
|14:22:00
|50.000
|202
|10.100.000
|100.000
|20.100.000
|26
|22.6.2022
|15:12:17
|50.000
|202
|10.100.000
|150.000
|30.200.000
|26
|24.6.2022
|14:08:43
|75.000
|208
|15.600.000
|225.000
|45.800.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 225,000 own shares for 45.800.000 ISK and holds today 225,000 own shares or 0.07% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).