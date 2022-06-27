Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 26

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 26 2022 Festi purchased in total 225,000 own shares for total amount of 45,800,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
2622.6.202212:03:3750.00020010.000.00050.00010.000.000
2622.6.202214:22:0050.00020210.100.000100.00020.100.000
2622.6.202215:12:1750.00020210.100.000150.00030.200.000
2624.6.202214:08:4375.00020815.600.000225.00045.800.000
   225.000 45.800.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 225,000 own shares for 45.800.000 ISK and holds today 225,000 own shares or 0.07% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).