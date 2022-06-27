New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Light Therapy Devices: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288933/?utm_source=GNW





This report includes market projections through 2027, detailing the market share for light therapy devices by product and type of light.



By product, the market for light therapy devices is segmented into light boxes, lamps, light visors, dawn simulators, light bulbs, handheld light therapy devices, full-body light therapy devices and others. By light type, the market is segmented into white light, red light, blue light and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). markets of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China are analyzed. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022 and forecast through year-end 2027. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 15 data tables and 13 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global market for light therapy devices

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for light therapy devices, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global light therapy devices market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, light type, and geographic region

- Discussion of technological advancements in this innovation driven market, regulatory concerns, and increasing applications of light therapy in the treatment of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and sleep-related disorders

- Review of patent grants for innovations in light therapy devices and applications

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on this market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Updated information on key merger and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations, product launches, achievements and partnerships within the marketplace

- Company profiles of major players, including Beurer, GlobalMed Technologies (GMT), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lucimed, Verilux



Summary:

The global market for light therapy devices was valued at $REDACTED million in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



The rising incidence of skin-related disorders and increasing preference for non-invasive treatments are the factors driving market growth.



Technological advances in light therapy coupled with a rising inclination in light therapy treatment are having a positive impact on industry growth. Continuous improvements in the clinical benefit of light therapy are also augmenting the market demand.



Human beings require sunlight, and when they don’t have enough, they can be groggy, unfocused and irritable. To make it worse, as days get shorter in the fall and winter, many individuals are affected by SAD and its less severe relative, the “winter blues.” For the large numbers of people who generally do not get enough full-spectrum sunlight, light therapy devices can help them be happier year-round.



Light therapy has quickly become widespread among individuals who are concerned about their fitness and health.It has earned recognition as an affordable method of therapy that can benefit mental health, skincare, energy, sleep cycles and muscle tone.



Because they are painless, easy to use (including at home) and free of side-effects, the therapy devices have become more acceptable.



Although light therapy can be used to treat a broad range of problems, both mental and physical, no single type of light therapy can take care of all such problems.There are lights of different colors and many different spectra, and each color of light has its own specific set of uses and features.



Individuals cannot attain the relief provided by blue light therapy by going through red light therapy, or vice versa.



Moreover, the type of device people will use might change due to the change in the kind of light. Therefore, users of light therapy need to know about the types of lights used so they can know what kind or color of light, as well as what type of device, they need,.

