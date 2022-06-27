Global Investment Banking Market Report 2022: Major Players are Focusing on Mergers and Acquisitions to Expand their Product Offerings

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investment banking market is expected to grow from $138.95 billion in 2021 to $155.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The market is expected to grow to $231.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.



Major companies in the investment banking market include Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley.



The investment banking market consists of sales (charges on transactions, fees, and commission) of investment banking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that undertake capital risk in the process of underwriting securities. This market excludes companies acting as agents and/or brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities. These establishments primarily underwrite, originate, and/or maintain markets for the issue of securities as well as offer other corporate finance services.



The main types of investment banking are mergers and acquisitions advisory, financial sponsor/syndicated loans, equity capital markets underwriting, debt capital markets underwriting. Financial sponsor refers to the private equity firm that is leveraged in buyout transactions. The various enterprise sizes are large enterprises, medium and small enterprises. The services are used by financial services, retail and wholesale, information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, other end users.



North America was the largest region in the investment banking market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the investment banking market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising.

This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.



Investment Banking is focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand its product offerings and increase its share in the market. Large investment banking firms are acquiring boutique firms (small firms which are specialized in various fields) that cater to specific industries such as technology, health care, financial sector, media, and entertainment.

The presence of a large number of small firms focusing on niche markets is offering significant opportunities for larger investment banking firms. This is driving the M&A activity in the investment banking industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Investment Banking Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Investment Banking Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Investment Banking Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Investment Banking Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Investment Banking Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Investment Banking



9. Investment Banking Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Investment Banking Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Investment Banking Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Investment Banking Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Investment Banking Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans

Equity Capital Markets Underwriting

Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

11.2. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Medium and Small Enterprises

11.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Financial Services

Retail & Wholesale

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Construction

Other End-Use Industries

12. Investment Banking Market Segments

12.1. Global Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Mergers Advisory; Acquisitions Advisory

12.2. Global Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Underwritten Deal; Club Deal; Best-Efforts Syndication Deal

12.3. Global Equity Capital Markets Underwriting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

12.4. Global Debt Capital Markets Underwriting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Investment Banking Market Metrics

13.1. Investment Banking Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Investment Banking Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxue0e