EssilorLuxottica is extremely sad to announce its Chairman

Leonardo Del Vecchio has passed away

Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 27, 2022) – EssilorLuxottica sadly announces today that its Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has passed away. The Company expresses its deepest condolences to the Family and to the global employee community for this enormous loss. The Board will meet to determine next steps.

