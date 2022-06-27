Global Wearable Computing Technology and Applications Markets Report 2022: 2020-2021 Data, Estimates for 2022 and 2024 & CAGR projections through 2026

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Computing: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study includes detailed analysis of key trends and geographic information regarding the wearable computing market and its various segments. It also emphasizes the provision of global market sizes, compounded annual growth rates (CAGR), and revenue prospects for various segments and sub-segments through 2026.
An increasing number of wearable computing vendors, declining costs, a growing demand from the sports and healthcare industries for fitness and wellness monitoring, and increasing adoption of VR headsets in the gaming and infotainment industries are some of the major factors triggering growth in the wearable computing market. However, the high implementation costs of these systems may hamper the market in the long run. In addition, difficulties in integrating new and existing systems into work flows are hampering the market growth.
Factors such as growing adoption of fitness bands and smartwatches, technological advancements in wearable devices, and rising popularity of wearable medical and health devices are likely to boost the growth of the wearable computing market. The usage of smart watches and fitness bands is expanding quickly among swimmers, athletes, runners, gym-goers, and cyclists, will which drive the demand for smart watches globally.
However, the soaring cost of wearable devices and privacy concerns may act as a major restraint to the global market growth. In addition, emerging investment in wearable technologies is anticipated to create opportunities for the wearable computing industry.
The market for wearable devices is experiencing growth, and end users are demanding technologically advanced, innovative and efficient wearable devices, which is prompting growth in R&D by the businesses operating in the wearable devices space.
The report also provides company profile and competitive analyses of key wearable computing vendors holding the largest share of the market. Companies include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights the current and future market potential of wearable computing products and technologies, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market
- Market outlook and forecast the global market size for wearable computing, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, technology, application, end user, and region
- Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on wearable computing device sales
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, new product launch, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
- Market Overview
- History of the Wearable Computing Industry
- Evolution of Wearable Computing
- Value Chain Analysis
- Products Type
- Technology
- Connectivity
- End-Use Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Pestel Analysis
- Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- Use Case Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Key Granted Patents
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Wrist Wear
- Smartwatches
- Fitness Bands or Activity Trackers
- Body-Wear
- Smart Clothing or E-Textiles
- Smart Footwear
- Head-Mounts and Eyewear
- Augmented Reality (Ar) Headsets and Smart Eyewear
- Virtual Reality (Vr) Headsets
- Others
- Body Cameras
- Smart Jewelry
- Healthcare and Safety Monitoring Devices
- Smart Earphones
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by User Type
- Overview
- Consumers
- Commercial or Non-Consumer
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Computing Technology
- Display Technology
- Networking Technology
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connectivity
- Overview
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- 4G/5G
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Fitness and Wellness
- Gaming and Infotainment
- Healthcare and Medical
- Lifestyle
- Defense and Security
- Enterprise and Industrial
- Others
- Home Automation
- Logistics and Warehousing
- Manufacturing
- Safety and Law Enforcement
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Developments
- Strategic Market Developments-By Top Players
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Vuzix
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Adidas AG
- Aliphcom Inc. (Jawbone)
- Gopro Inc.
- Lifesense Group B.V.
- Misfit Inc. (Fossil Group Inc. Co.)
- Motorola Mobility Holdings LLC
- Nike Inc.
- Nuheara Ltd.
- Oculus Vr LLC (Facebook Inc. Co.)
- Osterhaut Design Group Inc.
- Transcend Information Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Zephyr Technology Corp. (Medtronic plc)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i4x86
Attachment