With 14.9% CAGR, Online Dermatology Consultations Market Size to Surpass Around USD 7.38 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online dermatology consultations market size was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 2.80 billion in 2022 to USD 7.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.9% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Online Dermatology Consultations Market, 2022-2029". According to the report, the market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of dermatological conditions.

Key Industry Development:

April 2021: Evernorth acquired MDLIVE to boost virtual care capabilities and lower the cost of care.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/online-dermatology-consultation-market-106723





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 14.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 7.38 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.80 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 359





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates the Market Due to Emerging Technologies

North America dominates the global online dermatology consultations market share due to increasing adoption of technological advancements and penetration of online platforms. The regional market stood at USD 1.15 billion in 2021.

Europe holds the second-largest market share due to increasing implementation of latest technologies. Also, rising investments in the healthcare sector are expected to bolster market growth.





COVID-19 Impact:

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/online-dermatology-consultation-market-106723





Lockdown Restriction & Social Distancing Norms to Bolster Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries. The market growth of online dermatology consultations is attributed to the increasing adoption of telemedicine/teledermatology, which was bolstered by favorable regulations and restrictions on in-person patient visits. The sudden lockdown and social distancing norms restricted patients' clinical visits, which supported the online dermatology consultations market growth during the pandemic period.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on recent developments and current market trends. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are highlighted further in this report. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market share is discussed along with the business development strategies adopted by key market players. Furthermore, regional market insights and recent launches by prominent players are given in this report.

Segments:

Segmentation By Modality



Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

Real-time (Synchronous)

Others By End-user



Healthcare Facilities

Homecare By Geography



North America (By Modality, End-user, Country) U.S. (By Modality) Canada (By Modality)

Europe (By Modality, End-user, Country/Sub-Region) Germany (By Modality) France (By Modality) U.K. (By Modality) Spain (By Modality) Italy (By Modality) Scandinavia (By Modality) Rest of Europe (By Modality)

Asia Pacific (By Modality, End-user, Country/Sub-Region) Japan (By Modality) China (By Modality) India (By Modality) Indonesia (By Modality) Australia (By Modality) Southeast Asia (By Modality) Rest of Asia Pacific (By Modality)

Latin America (By Modality, End-user, Country/Sub-Region) Brazil (By Modality) Rest of Latin America (By Modality)

Middle East & Africa (By Modality, End-user)





Increasing Demand for Store-and-forward Modality to Augment Growth

By modality, the market is trifurcated into store-and-forward (asynchronous), real-time (synchronous), and others. The store-and-forward segment is expected to dominate the market share due to the accuracy of diagnosis in online dermatology.

Homecare Segment to Witness Growth Due to Rising Demand

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into healthcare facilities and homecare. The homecare segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share due to rising demand by physicians and dermatologists.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Quick Buy - Online Dermatology Consultation Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106723





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Incidences of Dermatological Conditions to Augment Growth

The market for online dermatology consultations is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the shortage of dermatologists and the rising population with skin concerns. Also, the increasing incidence of dermatological conditions is expected to augment the market growth.

However, a decline in telemedicine usage among physicians, post-pandemic may hamper the market growth.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/online-dermatology-consultation-market-106723





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Provide Enhanced Services to Strengthen their Market Position

The key market players focus on forming strategic alliances and acquiring supportive organizations to expand their business reach and profitability. Also, the rising adoption of technological advancements in the healthcare sector allows the key market players to enhance their product portfolios. Also, innovative product development strategies allow key market players to launch new products and meet customer demands. For example, Teladoc Health Inc. collaborated with Microsoft for the integration of health systems and hospitals into the Microsoft Teams environment in 2021. This collaboration has facilitated the company to expand its portfolio, owing to wider consumer preference and strengthening physician and patient access to virtual healthcare.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.)

MDLIVE (Cigna) (U.S.)

DermatologistOnCall (Iagnosis) (U.S.)

Doxy.me Inc. (U.S.)

First Derm (iDoc24 Inc.) (U.S.)

Amwell (American Well) (U.S.)

Doctor On Demand, Inc. (U.S.)

Practo (India)

Lybrate, Inc. (India)

mfine (Novocura Tech Health Services) (India)

Apollo TeleHealth (India)

Tata 1mg (India)

DocsApp (Phasorz Tech Ltd.) (India)

HALODOC (Indonesia)

SehatQ (Indonesia)

Alodokter (Indonesia)

jameda GmbH (DocPlanner Group) (Germany)

OnlineDoctor 24 GmbH (Germany)

DOCTENA (Luxembourg)

Doctolib (France)

Qare (HealthHero) (France)

Consulib (France)

Doctoralia Internet SL (DocPlanner Group) (Spain)

TOP DOCTORS INC (Spain)

MediQuo (Spain)

Dottori.it (Italy)

Pazienti.it (Pazienti.org s.r.l.) (Italy)

miodottore.it (DocPlanner Group) (Italy)

Babylon (U.K)

Push Doctor (U.K)

Livi (Kry International AB) (U.K)

HealthHero (U.K)

Pocket Doctor (MRT Inc.) (Japan)

Medley, Inc. (Japan)

LINE Healthcare (LINE Corporation) (Japan)

Curon (MICIN, Inc.) (Japan)

Chunyu Doctor (Beijing Chunyu Tianxia Software Co., Ltd.) (China)

PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (China)

Hangzhou WeDoctor Health Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Beijing Jingdong Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

DermatoVirtual (Brazil)

Conexa (Brazil)

Médico24hs (Brasil Telemedicina Serviços Médicos Ltda) (Brazil)

Portal Telemedicina (Brazil)





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/online-dermatology-consultation-market-106723





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Reimbursement and Legal Aspect Overview – USA, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil Key Teledermatology Partnerships Estimated number of Online Dermatology Consultations, 2019, 2021 and 2029 - USA, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil State of Telehealth Maturity – Global, Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific Breakdown of Online Dermatology Consultation Market by Medical vs. Aesthetics and Application, 2021 – Global Proportion of Dermatologists using Telemedicine, 2019 and 2021 - USA, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil Overview of the Global Teledermatology Market, 2021 Impact of COVID-19 on the Online Dermatology Consultation Market Breakdown of Online Dermatology Consultations by Type of Physicians, 2021

Global Online Dermatology Consultation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – by Modality Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real Time (Synchronous) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – by End User Healthcare Facilities Homecare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – by Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Online Dermatology Consultation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – by Modality Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real Time (Synchronous) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – by End User Healthcare Facilities Homecare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – by Country U.S. By Modality



Canada By Modality



Toc Continued...





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245