With 23.5% CAGR, Loyalty Management Market Worth USD 24.44 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global loyalty management market size is predicted to hit USD 24.44 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. Loyalty management software help businesses and merchants in customer retention by analyzing their purchase patterns and historical data. They help in the wealth generation, sales, and growth of businesses across the entertainment, media, retail, and other industries. The rising demand for personalized solutions is likely to be a key factor flourishing the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Loyalty Management Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 4.54 in 2021 and USD 5.57 billion in 2022.

Key Industry Development-

June 2021: Antavo Limited extended its partnership with Axciom and MullenLowe Profero to offer loyalty programs to its clients.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/loyalty-management-market-101166





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 23.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 24.44 billion Base Year 2021 Loyalty Management Market Size in 2021 USD 4.54 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-user and Geography Loyalty Management Market Growth Drivers Growing Customer Preference for Personalized Solutions to Push Market Growth

Stringent Government Regulations May Affect the Adoption of Loyalty Programs





The dynamic alteration in consumer behavior has significantly aided the market’s development. A huge shift toward online shopping due to movement restrictions and strict lockdowns amplified the demand for the software. Many businesses switched to online sales to cater to the altering market dynamics. The market is likely to witness monumental growth in the coming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/loyalty-management-market-101166





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Solutions to Fuel Market Expansion

Loyalty and customer experience are intricately tied to each other. The incorporation of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, further amplifies the accuracy of loyalty management software. Their rising adoption to improve the processes is expected to fuel the global loyalty management market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized solutions is likely to strengthen the market development in the coming years. To improve consumer experience, companies are implementing customized and personalized features to attract and retain customers. For instance, Flooid Hub partnered with HTK Limited in October 2020 to deliver a tailored incentive system for digital and in-store retail.

However, strict government laws may hinder the market expansion during the forecast period.

Report Coverage-

It showcases a meticulous study of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It embraces the information on crucial drivers and restraints of the market’s expansion.

It provides a thorough analysis of growth rate and market size across regional and global markets.

It offers insights into the latest industry developments.

It includes a detailed description and analysis of various segments of the market.

Segments-

Software Segment to Gain Remarkable Growth Due to Rising Demand for Customized Programs

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into services and software. The rising demand for personalized and customized programs is predicted to favor the software segment’s growth in the coming years.

Cloud Segment to Witness Strong Growth Due to Affordable Program Designing Solutions

On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The rising deployment of cloud-based services due to affordable program designing solutions is anticipated to bolster the segment’s development.

Large Enterprises Segment to Dominate Due to High Emphasis on Customer Retention

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The escalating purchase frequency and large client bases are predicted to fuel large enterprise segment’s growth.

Retail Segment to Showcase Immense Growth Due to Rising Competition

On the basis of end-use, the market is fragmented into media & entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, transportation, IT & telecommunications, BFSI, and others. The rising competition in the retail industry due to increasing purchase frequency is predicted to favor the retail segment’s growth.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/loyalty-management-market-101166





Loyalty Management Market Segments By Component Software

Services By Deployment On-Premise

Cloud By Enterprise Size SMEs

Large Enterprises By End-Use Industry BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation

Retail

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others





Regional Insights-

North America to Bestride Global Market Due to Surging Software Adoption

North America is predicted to garner the highest growth in the global loyalty management market share. The surging adoption of advanced software across the retail industry is a key factor driving market expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to garner swift growth due to the rising emphasis of organizations and merchants in enhancing customer experience. China is predicted to lead the region’s market growth.

List of Key Market Players-



Antavo Limited (U.K.)

Capillary Technologies (India)

Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada)

Comarch SA (Poland)

Epsilon Data Management, LLC (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Target Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.)

VeriPark (U.K.)





Quick Buy – Loyalty Management Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101166





Major Table of Contents:

Global Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Services By Deployment (USD) On premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-User (USD) BFSI IT & telecom Transportation Manufacturing Retail Hospitality Media & Entertainment Others By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Services By Deployment (USD) On premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-User (USD) BFSI IT & telecom Transportation Manufacturing Retail Hospitality Media & Entertainment Others By Country (USD) United States By End-User Canada By End-User

Latin America Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Services By Deployment (USD) On premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-User (USD) BFSI IT & telecom Transportation Manufacturing Retail Hospitality Media & Entertainment Others By Country (USD) Brazil By End-User Mexico By End-User Rest of Latin America



TOC Continued…!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245