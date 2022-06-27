Online Recruitment Market Research Report 2022 (Size and Status) by Global Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Applications, Types and Forecast to 2028

Pune, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems,help enterprises to complete the recruitment process,through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services,to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools,mainly in the recruitment website,mainly in the recruitment website.

The Global Online Recruitment Market Size was estimated at USD 29660.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 46091.24 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of Online Recruitment. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the Online Recruitment Market:

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

Indeed

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Geographic Segmentation

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Detailed TOC of Global Online Recruitment Market Research Report 2022 (Status and Outlook)

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope 1

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Online Recruitment 1

1.2 Key Market Segments 1

1.2.1 Online Recruitment Segment by Type 1

1.2.2 Online Recruitment Segment by Application 2

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information 3

1.3.1 Research Methodology 3

1.3.2 Research Process 4

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 5

1.3.4 Base Year 5

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats 6

2 Online Recruitment Market Overview 8

2.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary 9

2.3 Global Market Size by Region 10

