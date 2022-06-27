Global Biobased & Biodegradable Chemicals, Materials, Polymers, Plastics, Paints, Coatings and Fuels Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 770+ Companies

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Biobased & Biodegradable Chemicals, Materials, Polymers, Plastics, Paints, Coatings and Fuels 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based chemicals, materials, polymers, plastics, paints, coatings and fuels with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products. Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites.

The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical. In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used.

New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

The report includes:

In depth market analysis of bio-based chemical feedstocks, biopolymers, bioplastics, natural fibers and lignin, and bio-based coatings and paints.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid.

Analysis of synthetic bio-polymers and bio-plastics market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Analysis of the market for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings.

Analysis of types of bio-coatings and paints market. Including Alkyd coatings, Polyurethane coatings, Epoxy coatings, Acrylate resins, Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose, Rosins, Biobased carbon black, Lignin, Edible coatings, Protein-based biomaterials for coatings, Alginate etc.

Profiles of over 770 companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market trends

1.2 Global production to 2030

1.3 Main producers and global production capacities

1.3.1 Producers

1.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.3.3 By region

1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020-21, by market

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 crisis on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.6 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use



4 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS



5 BIOPOLYMERS AND BIOPLASTICS

5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

5.3 Advantages and disadvantages

5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

5.6 Regional/country production capacities, by main types

5.7 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

5.8 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

5.9 Production of Biobased and Sustainable Plastics, by Region

5.10 Market Segmentation of Bioplastics

5.11 Bio-Based Chemicals, Biopolymers and Bioplastics Company Profiles



6 NATURAL FIBERS

6.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

6.2 Advantages of natural fibers

6.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

6.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

6.5 Markets for Natural Fibers

6.6 Natural Fibers Global Production

6.7 Natural Fiber Company Profiles



7 LIGNIN

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lignin Production Processes

7.3 Markets for Lignin

7.4 Company profiles



8 BIOBASED AND RENEWABLE FUELS

8.1 Biofuels

8.2 Electrofuels (E-Fuels)

8.3 Green Ammonia

8.4 Company profiles

9 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS

9.1 The global paints and coatings market

9.2 Bio-based paints and coatings

9.3 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

9.4 Types of bio-based coatings and materials

9.5 Market for bio-based paints and coatings

9.6 Company profiles



Companies Mentioned

Oji Holdings

Zelfo Technology GmbH

Fischer-Tropsch

Dulux

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgffex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.