Kering: Press release - Disclosure of transactions in own shares from June 20 to 24, 2022

English French

Paris, June 27, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 20 to 24, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/06/2022 FR0000121485 14 352 485.5973 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/06/2022 FR0000121485 7 398 484.6121 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/06/2022 FR0000121485 9 763 481.5633 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/06/2022 FR0000121485 9 906 480.5147 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/06/2022 FR0000121485 2 726 480.4179 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/06/2022 FR0000121485 3 403 479.0526 XPAR TOTAL 47 548 482.7915

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/60a0a75dccaee9e0/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-20-to-24-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment