Cyber Acoustics Expands EdTech Line, Adds More Headset Connectivity Options for Grades K-12

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , the leading manufacturer of EdTech for all classroom environments, today announced an expanded lineup of classroom-tested headsets and accessories specifically designed to meet the demands of schools, at prices that fit within budgets. These new products, along with Cyber Acoustics’ complete line of education technology solutions, will be on display from June 27-30 at ISTE 2022 in booth #2626.

Built with students and teachers in mind

Cyber Acoustics is constantly evaluating current classroom needs based on feedback directly from educators and students. This practical insight plays a large part in product development and design, and is why Cyber Acoustics headsets come with easy-to-clean, long-lasting leatherette cushions, durable components that can be bent, twisted, or pulled, and nylon braided TuffCords that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, all without sacrificing performance. Today the company is taking that feedback about connectivity and offering new headsets and headset accessories to meet changing technology needs.

“Even though we’ve been making products for schools for over 25 years we have never stopped evaluating how we can better meet the evolving needs of students and educators,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Our products are truly classroom-tested, and we use that feedback to inform future development while staying true to our core principle that quality doesn’t have to mean expensive.”

“This year we deployed several Cyber Acoustics headset models into our elementary and middle school classrooms and both students and teachers expressed they were easy to use, comfortable, and met their classroom needs,” said Jim Shoemake, Rescue Union School District Superintendent. “Cyber Acoustics took the time to ask questions about what features we needed most and clearly cared about ensuring their products would facilitate the best learning environment possible. We are grateful for their collaboration.”

Headset connectivity to meet any need

Clear trends emerged from working with Rescue Union School District around the functionality needs at various grade levels. K-5 students did better with headsets that had no external volume controls while middle school students preferred it.

The new Cyber Acoustics AC-5014 stereo headset features USB Type-C for easy connection to today’s newer computers and Chromebooks. Boasting the same classroom-tested design as the popular Cyber Acoustics AC-5008 , the AC-5014 offers educators and administrators yet another way to provide students with the technology needed in today’s state-of-the-art classrooms. Other features of the AC-5014 include in-line volume and mute control, a unidirectional noise-canceling microphone that can be worn on the left or right side, easy-to-clean leatherette earpads and a padded, adjustable headband. The braided TuffCord and durable headband design can be bent, twisted or chewed, withstanding even the toughest students.

In addition to its new USB Type-C headset, Cyber Acoustics is also releasing a USB dongle to offer greater control and functionality to its AC-104 and AC-204 headsets. This new detachable USB dongle allows for in-line volume adjustment as well as speaker and mic mute, and is just one more way Cyber Acoustics is meeting any communication need.

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics education product line visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

Cyber Acoustics headset recycling program for schools

In addition to innovating around product design needs for schools, Cyber Acoustics also makes it easy for them to recycle headphones and headsets that are no longer needed. This no-cost program accepts wired headphones from any brand and reprocesses them responsibly, keeping plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. Since launching the program in August 2021 , Cyber Acoustics has already delivered nearly 800 pounds of material for recycling . Simply register on the site and Cyber Acoustics sends a collection box. Once full, close it up, attach the pre-paid shipping label, and Cyber Acoustics takes care of the rest.

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sustainability . To get more details about participating in the no-cost headphone and headset recycling program visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

