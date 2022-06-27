Global in-building wireless market size to generate USD 22.63 billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global in-building wireless market accounted for USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is reckoned to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 11.9% during the study period, eventually reaching USD 22.63 billion by the year 2028.





It comprises a thorough examination of historical data as well as current dynamics to understand the growth patterns of this industry from 2022 to 2028. The numerous market segmentations are also assessed to properly understand the current trends and revenue-generating prospects in this industry sector, allowing investors to make profit-driven decisions.

Increasing demand for high quality network coverage along with growing adoption of advanced technologies are positively influencing the overall market dynamics. In-building wireless is a telecommunications technology that provides wireless cellular connection throughout buildings or company premises.

For instance, in February 2020, CommScope's OneCell, a small cell solution, was upgraded using open interfaces, virtualized RAN services, and new radio sites. The upgraded OneCell solution makes use of the most recent Open RAN (O-RAN) and management systems, allowing operators to create 5G networks and provide in-building cellular services to a wide range of users and use cases.

In addition, companies across a multitude of sectors are trying to improve their utilization of IoT to automate operations and boost output, which in turn is contributing toward global in-building wireless market remuneration. Rising privacy and security concerns, however, are likely to act as a major bottleneck for the overall market expansion.

Elaborating on the market segmentations

Worldwide in-building wireless market is segmented into deployment type, end-user reach, component type, business model, by venue, and regional analysis. By deployment type, the market is split into rural and areas.

The end-user landscape of this business space consists of commercial, residential, industrial, healthcare, and government. By component type, the market is categorized into services and infrastructure models. In terms of business structures, the market is bifurcated into neutral host operators, service providers, and enterprises. The venue landscape of this business sphere is segregated into large venues, small venues, and medium venues.

Summarizing the geographical reach

The regional analysis of this business space extends to Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Analysts cite that North America currently stands tall in terms of revenue hierarchy and is expected to witness continuous growth in the subsequent years. This can be attributed to the adoption of wireless technologies and new product development initiatives

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific in-building wireless industry is anticipated to have highest growth rate through 2028, primarily driven by the growing population, increasing number of mobile subscribers, and focus towards adding more networks.

Global In-Building Wireless Market by Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Rural

Urban

Global In-Building Wireless Market by End-user Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Healthcare

Government

Global In-Building Wireless Market by Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Infrastructure

Services

Global In-Building Wireless Market by Business Structures (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Service Providers

Enterprises

Neutral Host Operators

Global In-Building Wireless Market by Venues (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Medium Venues

Large Venues

Small Venues

Global In-Building Wireless Market, by Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global In-Building Wireless Market, by Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Carel Industries S.p.A.

Carrier Global Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. In Building Wireless Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. In Building Wireless Market, by Deployment, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. In Building Wireless Market, by End-user, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. In Building Wireless Market, by Component, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. In Building Wireless Market, by Business Model, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. In Building Wireless Market, by Venue, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global In Building Wireless Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global In Building Wireless Market Dynamics

3.1. In Building Wireless Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing technological advancements

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand for network coverage and capacity

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Emergence of industrial and commercial IoT

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing prevalence of injuries

Chapter 4. Global In Building Wireless Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global In Building Wireless Market, by Deployment

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global In Building Wireless Market by Deployment, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global In Building Wireless Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. In Building Wireless Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Urban

6.4.2. Rural

Chapter 7. Global In Building Wireless Market, by End-user

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global In Building Wireless Market by End-user, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global In Building Wireless Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. In Building Wireless Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Commercial

7.4.2. Healthcare

7.4.3. Industrial

7.4.4. Government

7.4.5. Residential

Chapter 8. Global In Building Wireless Market, by End-user

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global In Building Wireless Market by Compenent, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global In Building Wireless Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. In Building Wireless Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Infrastructure

8.4.2. Services

Chapter 9. Global In Building Wireless Market, by Business Model

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global In Building Wireless Market by Business Model, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global In Building Wireless Market Estimates & Forecasts by Business Model 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. In Building Wireless Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Service Providers

9.4.2. Enterprises

9.4.3. Neutral Host Operators

Chapter 10. Global In Building Wireless Market, by Venue

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Global In Building Wireless Market by Venue, Performance - Potential Analysis

10.3. Global In Building Wireless Market Estimates & Forecasts by Venue 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

10.4. In Building Wireless Market, Sub Segment Analysis

10.4.1. Large Venues

10.4.2. Medium Venues

10.4.3. Small Venues

Chapter 11. Global In Building Wireless Market, Regional Analysis

