Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 556.7 Million by 2027

Chicago, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is estimated to be valued at USD 199.9 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 556.7 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. HMOs are the main nutrients that benefit infants’ growth and are abundantly present in human milk. Currently, HMOs have been synthesized artificially in infant milk formulations to benefit infants who cannot be fed with breast milk, support their growth, and provide them with protection against diseases.

Download PDF Brochure Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220134357



DSM offers a wide range of modified human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) for use in baby and kids’ nutrition, infant formula, dietary supplements, and general digestive health applications



DSM offers a range of human milk oligosaccharides, such as 2FL, 3FL, LNnT, 3 SL, and 6 SL, under its human nutrition segment. It also offers feed additives through its animal nutrition & health division, which falls under the DSM Nutrition Products business. DSM has constantly been investing and expanding its human milk oligosaccharides to enter the markets, such as Europe and Asia Pacific, and expand its product portfolio. The company witnesses significant growth in sales and total assets, which was primarily attributed to the acquisition of one of the market leaders, Glycom, in the HMO industry. In April 2020, DSM completed the acquisition of Glycom (Denmark) to expand its product line of HMO to deliver novel ingredients for next-generation Early Life Nutrition solutions.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market"

219 – Tables

55 – Figures

226 – Pages



Authorization of 2’FL by distinguished government bodies for human consumption



HMOs are known to have Bifidus, a beneficial bacteria species also known as Bifidobacterium. 2’FL selectively grows in intestinal Bifidobacterium because of three different bifidobacterial categories, such as B. dentium, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and B. infantis. Because of their numerous health benefits and a wide array of applications, 2’FL-based HMOs have become popular over the past few years. Various government agencies are granting their approval for their industrial and commercial use. In July 2021, according to Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, Taiwan authorized the usage of 2’FL Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in infant formula, milk formula for children aged below seven years, food formula for kids aged below seven years, and growing-up formula. The allowed use of this formula is 1.2g/liter.

Infant formula application acquired the dominant share in the human milk oligosaccharides market



Infant formula is the dominant application form, as it is used by working women or those who have issues with breastfeeding. Infant formulas provide holistic development and nutritional requirements as they contain unique oligosaccharides. HMOs in functional food and beverage products can cure certain disorders due to their prebiotic and microbial functions. Additionally, manufacturers involved in the development of infant formulas are constantly engaged in the research and development activities for creating new formulas and ingredients as per the customer requirements.

For instance, in January 2019, Nestlé (Switzerland) opened a new R&D center in Ireland. The company made an investment of USD 30.0 million for the same. The center is likely to focus on developing products for infant nutrition.



Make an Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=220134357



Asia Pacific to be the largest market for human milk oligosaccharides during the forecast period



The global human milk oligosaccharides market is driven mainly by the Asia Pacific region, where China is the largest market. The demand for premium HMO-based infant formulas in China has grown significantly in recent years, which has led to increased import demand for infant formulas and ingredients from other regions, majorly Europe. The market is still expected to grow exponentially due to the continuous demand for international infant formulas. This trend has compelled manufacturers in countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, to increase their production of HMO-based infant formulas and other products, such as dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.

Related Reports:



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/functional-food-ingredients-market-9242020.html



Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics), Application (Growing-up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Specialty), Form, Source, Region-Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infantformula-ingredient-market-212823308.html



Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting



