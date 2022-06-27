MAXIMA GRUPĖ mandate and tender offer anouncement

English Lithuanian

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, the leading retailer in the Baltic region with an expanding footprint in Central and Eastern Europe, headquartered in Lithuania and with a rating of BB+ (Stable Outlook) by S&P, has mandated Citi, J.P. Morgan, Luminor and MUFG as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a Global Investor Call scheduled on June 27th, 2022, at 1pm UKT / 2pm CET as well as a series of fixed income investor calls also starting on June 27th. A EUR300mm (expected) Reg S offering with a 5-year maturity under the Issuer's new EMTN Programme will follow subject to market conditions, with use of proceeds for refinancing of existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes. The New Notes will be senior unsecured and are expected to be rated BB+ by S&P, in line with MAXIMA GRUPĖ. FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

In addition, MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB has announced an invitation to the holders of its outstanding EUR 300,000,000 3.250 per cent. Notes due 13 September 2023 (XS1878323499) to tender for cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount, expected to be equal to the principal amount of New Notes to be issued. The invitation is subject to the successful completion of the offering of new notes. The Expiration Deadline is set for July 7th 2022. For further information on the offer, holders should (subject to offer and distribution restrictions) refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum dated June 27th, 2022.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:

Povilas Šulys

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB,

Chief Financial Officer

Email:

povilas.sulys@maximagrupe.eu

Attachment