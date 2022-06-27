1 Day Laboratory Inspection and Auditing Online Training Course

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Inspection and Auditing" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Quality auditing of pharmaceutical quality control laboratories is an important activity for those performing due diligence or monitoring the performance of a sub-contractor.

Besides covering GMP regulations affecting pharmaceutical quality control, this one-day course is designed to provide the non-specialist with the necessary knowledge to understand the quality significance and risk associated with different analytical operations.



By the end of the course, attendees will be able to:

Identify non-conformance to cGMP regulations in analytical operations

Understand the key steps in the analytical process

Recognize commonly-used analytical techniques and instruments

Appreciate the significance of pharmacopoeias in analytical operations

Understand the requirements for controlling reference standards, reagents and important consumables

Appreciate the importance of GMP controls over analytical method suitability (validation, verification and transfer)

Classify analytical instruments according to quality risk and understand the qualification requirements for each class

Understand current expectations for data integrity controls, including electronic data systems

Identify non-conformances in the control of stability studies

Appreciate the regulatory requirements for reference and retention samples

Learning Objectives:

US and EU GMPs relating to quality control operations

Appropriate GMP controls at each step in the analytical process

Information provided by different analytical techniques

Pharmacopoeias - contents, structure and regulatory significance

Significance of ICH guidance

Quality requirements for reference standards and reagents

What are critical consumables and how should they be controlled?

Control of analytical methods over their lifecycle

Appropriate qualification of analytical instruments

Data integrity - current expectations

Control of stability studies

Requirements for reference and retention samples

Who Should Attend:

GMP auditors

Quality assurance professionals

Laboratory managers

Quality management

